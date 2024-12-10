Vivek Kaul: India’s GDP growth slump holds lessons in forecasting
Summary
- Most growth forecasts for India’s second quarter of 2024-25 were off the mark. Among other frailties, this exercise is prone to the over-optimism of an echo chamber. Mostly, incentives are to blame for realism faring so poorly.
India’s growth in gross domestic product (GDP), adjusted for inflation, for the period July to September slowed to a seven-quarter low of 5.4%. This caught many by surprise and left some shocked, especially market analysts and economists who make a living by forecasting and analysing such trends.