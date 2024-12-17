Vivek Kaul: RBI’s new governor will have to confront a tricky old trilemma
Summary
- Monetary policy under Sanjay Malhotra can’t afford to go by simple narratives. He will need to take into account macro level complexities of capital flows and the rupee’s exchange rate as well.
Shaktikanta Das’ tenure as governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has come to an end. Stock market participants, regardless of what they may have been saying, would be heaving a sigh of relief. Why is that? Most of them view the broader economy in a simplistic way, looking at first-order effects because they have a story to sell.