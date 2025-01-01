Opinion
Vivek Kaul: The Union budget should focus on reviving private consumption
Summary
- That is a key aim, since private investments haven’t picked up, but the government may have too little fiscal space for major tax cuts that could put money in the hands of consumers.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently released figures for net household financial savings (flow) during 2023-24. These savings stood at 5.3% of gross domestic product (GDP), up slightly from 5% in 2022-23.
