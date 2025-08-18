Putin, Trump, and a summit that ended in stalemate

Also read | Is our democracy headed in the right direction?

Earlier it was thought that the summit would last for five to six hours but it ended within three hours. A day earlier Donald Trump claimed that if a cease-fire doesn’t happen he won’t be happy. He had earlier threatened Russia with harsher sanctions if it doesn’t agree to a cease-fire. However, his threats proved ineffective and his expectations gutted. During the press conference he grudgingly accepted that while they made some progress many important issues remained unresolved. Putin on his part hoped both the countries could work together on key concerns. The summit should be seen as a diplomatic thaw with little concrete outcomes. At most, Alaska can pave the way for another discussion. Trump said as much when he announced that he would be talking to the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and Nato allies to fix a date and venue for further talks. In an interview to Fox News just before the Summit, Trump hinted that now it’s up to Zelensky to take a call on the future of his nation.