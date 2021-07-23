Vodafone faces an existential question after SC ruling

While the fate of Tata Teleservices had already been sealed long before the case went to court, Bharti Airtel should be able to take the blow in its stride. The attention now is on the viability of Vodafone Idea’s business in India. Crippled by a debt burden of ₹1.8 trillion, the dismissal by the court couldn’t have come at the worst time for the stricken telco. Just last month, it had asked its lenders to give up their first charge on its collateral with the banks so that it could raise desperately needed funds. Vodafone Idea was hoping that the ₹15,000 crore in foreign investment it was planning to raise coupled with some relief from the highest court would offer some succour. But, unfortunately, it has instead had the door shut firmly in its face.

