14 Nov 2022, 01:44 AM IST
- Our politics has grown dependent on accusations and counter-allegations
I recently took part in a “TV debate" on a news channel, which conducts daily polls on Gujarat election issues, people, and changing trends. The survey results provided that day revealed that 60% of people consider the Morbi bridge collapse a major issue affecting everyone’s psyche. Is our political elite attuned to this sentiment?