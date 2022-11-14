Voters have aided the misconduct of the politician

On the other hand, the Congress party is undertaking a grass-roots level dialogue with little fuss, while Arvind Kejriwal and his partymen are very vocal. During a live interview recently, Kejriwal wrote a slip predicting that the Congress would gain less than five seats this time in Gujarat and handed it to the anchor. With this, he stated that his party had risen to second place and was now on its way to the top spot. Kejriwal added that, according to some, he had the support of the ‘OTP’—OBC, Tribal and Patel. He entered the election campaign promising “new politics". In less than 10 years, he set a record by winning thrice in Delhi and then in Punjab. His language and attitude have changed dramatically in this period. Meanwhile, his cabinet minister and close confidante Satyendra Jain, and his media adviser, have been imprisoned on corruption charges. Sukesh Chandrashekhar, a jailed “mahathag" (super conman), is making a slew of allegations against key AAP leaders and officials, including Jain. Is this a fresh ploy from mahathag, or are the allegations true? Arvind Kejriwal, in his reaction, questioned the mahathag’s character, claiming that it is being done to distract from the Morbi collapse. Kejriwal is defending his deputy Manish Sisodia with nearly the same intensity.