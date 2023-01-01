Waging a war with populism

Yes, sanctions brought some changes to the denizens of Moscow and Saint Petersburg. Some luxury goods were removed from store shelves, and some Western chains closed their doors. But Russians could still enjoy enough things—enough of the toys and pleasures and luxuries to which they gained access after the Soviet Union’s collapse three decades ago—that the war remained distant. The violence next door was too trivial—or perhaps too important—for ordinary Russians to give it much thought. Let Putin take care of it, as he takes care of everything. See no evil, hear no evil, say nothing.