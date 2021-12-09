Wait and watch remains the mantra for RBI

It may be noted that overnight rates still hover around the lower end of the corridor with Treps(Tri-party repo dealing system) averaging around 3.30%. Overnight rates will start rising towards the upper end of the corridor when the total amount parked in overnight reverse repo dips below ₹1 trillion, likely to begin from January onwards. This will complete the corridor normalization process and a hike in reverse repo rate beyond such a timeline could be the ideal opportunity and better timed.