Waiting for the break of dawn

So when was it? Astronomers think that this epoch started about 300,000 years after the Big Bang, and continued for about 400 million years. By then, the first galaxies had formed and had started emitting light. Astonishing as it may seem, we can observe some of that same light today. To understand that, think of observing a galaxy that’s a billion light years away. What that really means is that the light from there that’s reaching our curious eyes today left that galaxy a billion years ago. So it is at least that old. Thus, the further away a celestial object is, the older it is, and the most distant ones that we have observed are over 13 billion years old. In looking at them, we are actually looking that far back in time. We are looking at objects as they existed during that cosmic dawn.

