Wall Street’s big pay hikes have made the US Fed’s job harder

After accounting for inflation, wages fell 2.3% in December, and have been negative since April, according to the US Labor Department. Although the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta’s Wage Tracker Index showed low skilled workers getting an average salary hike of 3.7% in the second half of last year, compared with the 3.5% increase for high-skilled workers, the two categories were seeing close to the same pace of compensation gains as of December. And, of course, all of those figures pale in comparison to the 7% consumer price inflation recorded last month by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

