Walmart, Netflix and Spotify are placed well for triple-win merger

Scott Galloway, an American professor of marketing, calls this subscription-based business model a ‘rundle’, which is short for a recurring revenue bundle. Amazon is not the only company going down this route. Apple, which primarily makes phones and computers, has also got into the streaming business with Apple TV+, is producing a host of video content, and is trying to keep its existing users in the overall Apple ecosystem. Over a period of time, as Galloway puts it, “Apple is also in a position to offer a Prime-like rundle." It can offer games, apps, new phones, new products, etc, for a certain monthly fee.