Want economic growth? Elevate more women to the top

The male-female empowerment gap exerts a toll on business too, creating systemic competitive disadvantages for companies that are unable to promote their talented women to leadership positions. In nearly 100 countries, more than half of college and university graduates are female. These graduates go on to take up entry-level jobs at rates equivalent to men, and yet as each cohort moves up the management ranks, the female contingent thins until their numbers become quite scarce at the top levels. Not only is this extremely costly, as valuable human talent walks out the door, but also it is shown to have a negative effect on business performance. In a patriarchal India, where even women parliamentarians represent less than 15%, this will further erode its growth potential.

