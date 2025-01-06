Pertinent questions

Yuval Noah Harari, a professor at Jerusalem’s Hebrew University and historian of world renown, raises some pertinent questions on the issue. He insists that AI can lie, too. Professor Harari gave an example that when Open AI launched ChatGPT4 they asked it to solve a Captcha to test its efficacy. ChatGPT4 couldn’t crack the Captcha. It was later given access to a web page called taskrabbit. ChatGPT4 outsourced the task of cracking the Captcha telling the service provider that it was blind. The engineers who created the algorithms were stunned. They couldn’t fathom how AI learned to tell lies. This is why Harari and other intellectuals are questioning the role of AI. They insist that AI will be lethal as this tool can think and make decisions.