War for digital customer and the boom in ad prices

As more and more brands chase customers online in the hope of persuading them to buy their products, the cost of digital advertising and customer acquisition is seeing a sharp increase. Darpan Sanghvi, founder of The Good Glamm group that owns a clutch of sustainable direct-to-consumer beauty brands, unequivocally states digital advertising costs have soared by about 50% on marketplaces in the last 18 months. “The cost of driving traffic to your direct-to-consumer (D2C) website has also jumped by 25% as this is driven by Google and Facebook," said Sanghvi, explaining that it’s become very expensive to be seen on or sell online.

