War risk has spurred market bets on a less aggressive Fed

The repricing shows how much the geopolitical uncertainty has shifted the balance of risks facing the world’s monetary-policy makers, who now need to weigh prospects of slower growth even as rising energy and commodity prices threaten to fuel what’s already the worst inflation in four decades. The move in US markets is being mirrored in the UK and Europe, where traders have also dialled back rate-hike bets. “This is a significant increase in the stagflationary winds blowing through the global economy," Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz SE, said on Bloomberg TV. “The marketplace has been coming down to a more reasonable amount of tightening. But what the marketplace hasn’t recognized is the reason why the Fed will tighten less. It’s not because inflation has a better outlook. It has a worse outlook. It’s because growth has a significantly worse outlook for the global economy."