Warren Buffett has got his bet on Chinese EV batteries right

It was long-time Buffett partner Charlie Munger who had spotted the genius of Wang Chuanfu, the chemist and researcher behind BYD, which led to Berkshire taking a 10% stake for around $230 million in the company back in 2008. In a 2009 Fortune magazine cover story, Munger described Wang as “a combination of Thomas Edison and [General Electric’s] Jack Welch—something like Edison in solving technical problems, and something like Welch in getting done what he needs to do. I have never seen anything like it."