Warren Buffett likes stocks again

The disclosure of Berkshire’s Pfizer holding — valued at $138 million as of Monday’s close — comes a week after the drugmaker announced that its Covid-19 vaccine has been more than 90% effective in preventing cases of the virus. Following up on the good news, Moderna Inc., another company in the Covid-19 vaccine race, said Monday that its formulation was 94.5% effective. Even so, my colleague Max Nisen tells me that Buffett’s pharma bets likely aren’t entirely vaccine-related, as that logic only really works for Pfizer. Instead, Buffett — or one of his investing deputies — probably sees broader value in the pharma space, which had been somewhat beaten down heading into the U.S. election on fears of a “blue wave" that would produce profit-crimping policies. Those fears aren’t quite so intense without Democrats taking control of the Senate, or at least not yet.