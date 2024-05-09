Watch out, AI and GenAI are transforming e-commerce from the ground up
Summary
- AI will impact our lives broadly but also revolutionize e-com at the back-end, even as it gives us a whole new online shopping experience. It’ll personalize offerings, guide shoppers, smash language barriers, expand reach, raise efficiency and more.
I have often written of the ethical and philosophical impact of AI and how it will shape our future. Now I focus on how AI has reshaped a category which touches our daily lives: e-commerce. AI researcher and entrepreneur Andrew Ng termed AI the “new electricity." Like a general purpose technology, it will power society and multiple businesses silently and behind the scenes. AI can run logistics, factories, social networks, search, smartphones and much else. Its potential in e-commerce is vast.