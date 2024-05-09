Watch out, AI and GenAI are transforming e-commerce from the ground up

A whole new customer experience: GenAI can transform your experience while shopping digitally. A personalized chatbot based on a Large Language Model (LLM) can be your friend and shopping guide. Say, you are excited about your first trip to Ladakh, but apprehensive of the cold there. You turn to an Amazon or Decathlon to buy warm clothes. You could tell a bot about your plan and it will check the weather forecast on those dates and help you get the gear needed for your Ladakh trip. It could even offer travel options and health tips.