There is sparse evidence to support stocks picked by CEO gender
Last year, the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority issued a warning about investment apps: The “game-like elements" some of them have— badges, points, leader boards, fun post-trade messages—might contribute to “problematic, even gambling-like, investor behaviour." There’s new legislation on its way, it said, so firms relying on gamification to get trading going might want to review what they did.