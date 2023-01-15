Watch out for equity gambles in the guise of ESG investment

The firm says you should invest for three reasons: to diversify, to “invest your values" and to “create impact." That’s nice. Who wouldn’t want all those things? In my experience, though, most investors want something else too: returns. Might they get them? The ad says ‘yes’. It notes that the index did brilliantly in 2022, significantly outperforming the FT Wiltshire Small Cap Index. It has also outperformed that index by 3.04 percentage points since 2017. But look closer, and you will notice that the two indices tracked each other until late 2020. The outperformance is only obvious for two years and might have something to do with small cap outperformance or perhaps the fact that the best-performing stock in the S&P 500 over the last year (Occidental Petroleum, up around 118% in 2022) is run by a woman. It might be up because it is run by a woman or because it is an oil and gas company. Who can know? But the fact that this is not clear means it’s hard to argue that companies run by female CEOs outperform over the long-term.