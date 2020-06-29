Opinion | We can do away with income tax assessments for most taxpayers

When the proposal was discussed, many expressed a legitimate concern that the Indian public has not yet matured enough to be voluntarily compliant. But that fear is easily addressed. One, will anybody stop deducting TDS if assessments are discontinued? This is deducted by the payer and not the payee. Second, Form 26AS contains all information on TDS and the income earned by the holder of a Permanent Account Number. Third, the government has recourse to artificial intelligence and data analytics tools, and these could nab any assessee who suddenly vanishes from the tax radar. Further, if tax rates are moderate, taxpayers would figure that the trade-off between evading taxes and the risk of getting caught is in favour of paying up. Our proposal, we reiterate, is to do away with assessments only for taxpayers with a continuous compliance record.