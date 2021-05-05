We can’t afford to overlook the pandemic misery of rural India

One of the district collectors has moved from his residence to the Circuit House. He has been working 20 hours every day for the past few weeks, exposed continually to the virus. He wants to protect his family. The districts’ only hospital with oxygen-supported beds, arranged over the past few months to prepare for later surges, has a capacity of 40. He has requisitioned the only decent private hospital in that town, taking over its nine beds with oxygen. He is working with the hospital to augment it to 30. None of these is an ICU bed, though the beds are supported with oxygen masks. All this capacity is already overwhelmed. Patients are lying in the corridors. His worst nightmare is unfolding, as the virus rages through the villages and people die without even being counted. He is focused on containing this inferno, by mobilizing the village communities for pre-emptive isolation on the basis of symptoms. He was unhesitant in saying that the actual death count from covid must be 4-5 times the reported number. Just that deaths were not being reported to the system; and that is unsurprising, at a time when people are dying without even the first level of medical support. He is quite clear: “If we have to save lives, we have to do everything we can, but not recognizing the current constraints of capacity will only lead to actions that will lose more lives."