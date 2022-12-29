We did not manage to double the income of Indian farmers

The Dalwai panel adopted a different approach and a broader definition of ‘farmer’ used by the Situation Assessment Survey (SAS) of the National Statistical Office (NSO). It also used all the income of such households for defining the target of doubling farmers’ incomes. This included non-farm incomes from businesses and the labour wages of farmer households. The most recent NSO survey of farmers is for 2018-19. Prior to that, it was in 2012-13. Nonetheless, based on the SAS, the income of farmer households from crop cultivation declined 1.5% per annum between 2012-13 and 2018-19, similar to what was reported by the national accounts method. The income of farmers does rise, albeit barely by 0.6% per annum, when livestock income is included. On adding non-farm income, it shows a growth of 2.8% per annum. Much of this increase in income is thanks to the non-farm intake of farmer households. Unfortunately, there is no way to estimate farmers’ incomes in 2022, as there have been no surveys after 2018-19 and there is unlikely to be one for some time, given that these are generally decennial. The only other source of data on income of agricultural households is the survey of rural households as part of the NABARD All India Financial Inclusion Survey (NAFIS), which provides incomes for 2015-16. Although its definition of agricultural households and income differs from the SAS’s, it found that the income of agricultural households from all sources increased 1.7% per annum between 2015-16 and 2018-19, less than half the 3.8% growth rate of the prior period between 2012-13 and 2015-16.