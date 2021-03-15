We have an unhappy bunch of equity traders sitting upstairs

In the downstairs market, the seller of a large block pays a premium for liquidity. The wholesale buyer provides durable information about what something may be worth. It makes no sense to allow this signal to get corrupted in an environment where big trades are almost impossible to execute cleanly. As for the original concern of company bosses creating an artificial market in their stocks, over-regulation is not a substitute for muscular surveillance and supervision. It’s time India took a more relaxed approach to what goes on in the quieter corner upstairs. Making it busier would be a good start.

