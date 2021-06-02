We humans often take disaster warnings far too lightly

Our brains evaluate what’s going on around us using its pattern-recognition feature. Patterns are formed based on memories of one’s past experiences and judgements. Brigadier General Mathew Broderick, from his previous experience in the Vietnam war and handling of other hurricanes, had come to believe that it is always better to wait for ‘ground truths’ from a reliable source before acting. Although he had more than 17 reports of flooding after the hurricane struck, he was also getting contradictory signals. The Army Corps of Engineers said there were no reports of breaches. Broderick’s pattern-recognition process told him that these contrary reports were the ground truth he was looking for. He assumed that there was no need to worry. So he took his car and went home; and the city got battered.

