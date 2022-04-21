We lack research data on how masks help us keep covid away

In a recent interview, University of Minnesota epidemiologist Michael Osterholm pointed out that mask mandates may give people a false sense of safety. There’s little data on the benefit of cloth masks, and those are the masks that lots of people have been wearing on planes. Worse, lots of passengers remove their masks for large portions of a fight while they eat or drink. If the array of loose-fitting masks most people wear aren’t stopping airborne transmission, people might be taking more risks than they realize. Air flow is good on aeroplanes, so the risks aren’t nearly as bad as being in a similar-sized stuffy room full of others, some of whom may have covid, but there is some danger. Harvard’s Nardell said he’d recommend people who are at higher risk, or just especially cautious, wear a fitted mask such as an N95. This isn’t easy to wear for a long flight, and you’d have to avoid the snacks and drinks—so that should figure in decisions that people at high risk need to make while deciding whether to take an overseas vacation or a local road trip.

