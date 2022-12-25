We learnt in 2022 that hybrid work is here to stay for certain

Hybrid work is the norm. The idea of a tug-of-war between managers and workers over attending office has been exaggerated. Polls shows that employees do value some degree of face time and want to be in the office roughly two days a week. Managers prefer three. “Overwhelmingly, managers are pretty much aligned with employees," Stanford’s Nicholas Bloom says. The exceptions are people who have “30-plus years of work experience and have been successful and have done that all in person… but they are real outliers." Instead, most bosses are becoming comfortable with managing and evaluating employees they don’t see every day—and not with creepy surveillance tools. As evidence, Bloom points to data he said surprised him: that after resisting giving employees Mondays and Fridays at home in 2021, in 2022 managers seemed to become more comfortable with an in-office schedule that allows for remote work on four or more contiguous days.