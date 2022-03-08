We may need a Bretton Woods pact on data regulation

The experience of living through the 1930s was so unnerving to world leaders that in July 1944, while World War II was at its height, 44 Allied nations came together in Bretton Woods, New Hampshire, to participate in what was officially called the United Nations Monetary and Financial Conference. By the time the conference concluded, participating countries had decided that instead of each continuing to use the gold standard, they would make the US dollar the global currency for trade, which would in turn be benchmarked against gold. In order for this new global arrangement to work, the summit’s participants committed themselves to a fixed exchange rate between their domestic currencies and the dollar, and to refrain from trade wars involving a cheapening of their currencies to increase exports. This agreement, which came to be known as the Bretton Woods Agreement, also resulted in the establishment of the International Monetary Fund, a multilateral agency from which member countries could borrow in order to adjust their currency’s value when they didn’t have the funds to do so themselves.