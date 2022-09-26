We may tread deep water in pursuit of industrial metals

On behalf of countries that need these materials, many companies have been exploring widely in an effort to diversify away from Russia for nickel in particular and Democratic Republic of Congo for cobalt. One of the largest sources of these metals has been identified on ocean floors at a depth of 5,000m or more. The most massive of such fields is located at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean between Mexico and Hawaii in an area called the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ). Approximately the size of the continental United States, the CCZ is home to potato-sized rocks called polymetallic (PM) nodules, which form on or just below the vast sediment-covered abyssal plains. PM consist primarily of precipitated iron hydroxides and manganese oxides on which are found metals like nickel, cobalt, titanium, copper and rare earth elements (other than lithium, typically). There is an enormous quantity of these nodules on the seabed, making it an attractive target for mining.