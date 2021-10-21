We must fight malnutrition and not the Global Hunger Report

Irrespective of methodological variations, any extrapolation using income and other estimates is likely to suggest a worsening of the situation as far as our undernourished population goes. It is an officially-acknowledged fact that the past five years have seen a sharp economic slowdown, with output contracting last year. Even our data on the real wages of casual workers points to a clear decline in income among the poorest. A recently-released farmer survey also confirms a trend of declining income from crop cultivation. There is overwhelming evidence of a drop in real income for a majority of Indians at the bottom of the pyramid, especially among those engaged in casual work, informal-sector jobs and agriculture. Not surprisingly, our undernourished population determined by the use of income estimates as proxy data is no different from the actual estimates in the junked consumption survey, which showed a decline in real food expenditure for 2017-18 from 2011-12. All of these are official estimates. Any other credible methodology estimating food consumption and undernourishment will also confirm a worsening of undernourishment over the past half decade.