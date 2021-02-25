We must intervene to fight off a crisis of hunger and malnutrition

The 2017-18 consumption survey of the National Statistical Office may have been junked by the government, but its leaked reports confirmed that there has been a real decline in food consumption between 2011-12 and 2017-18. Data from the 5th round of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) under the aegis of the ministry of health and family welfare are now available for 17 states and five union territories (UTs). The NFHS-5 for 2019-20 shows a deterioration on several indicators of child malnutrition over the NFHS-4 for 2015-16 . In states where there has been progress, its rate has been slower than between 2004-05 and 2015-16. Of 22 states/Union territories (UTs), 13 have seen an increase in childhood stunting between NFHS-4 and NFHS-5. Wasting has increased in 12 of those 22, and the count of those underweight has gone up in 16 of them. Except for Andhra Pradesh and Sikkim, all states have seen at least one indicator of child malnutrition worsen between 2015-16 and 2019-20. The phase 1 fact sheets are mainly for UTs, northeastern states and some major states, with data for states with a high prevalence of malnutrition yet to be reported. It will be important to watch out for states such as Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, where malnutrition rates are quite high.