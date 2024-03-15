Opinion
We must learn to be more human in the age of artificial intelligence
Summary
- Classic human attributes like empathy and language felicity will gain in value as these enable us to make the best use of AI tools. Trying to be more like computers won’t get humans anywhere.
It was an interview of Nvidia founder Jensen Huang (bit.ly/3PcQSHB) that brought home to me the most profound effect that artificial intelligence (AI) will have: It will teach us how to be human in the age of AI.
