We must learn to be more human in the age of artificial intelligence

So far, the ability to make machines perform magic was restricted to a tiny fraction of our population: software engineers and programmers. The elite among them—mostly young, Caucasian and male, largely living on the US west coast—built the world around us, harnessing powerful computing machines to create new products and services that the rest of us use. With the sweeping democratization of computing that AI brings, potentially all eight billion of us become creators and builders, as instructing machines becomes a matter of speaking as we socially do. As this happens, we will need to reinforce and regain the human skills we have somehow lost or ceded to machines. As Aneesh Raman and Mari Flynn write in the New York Times (bit.ly/3TbH1mF): “There have been just a handful of moments over the centuries when we have experienced a huge shift in the skills our economy values most. We are entering one such moment now. Technical and data skills that have been highly sought after for decades appear to be among the most exposed to advances in artificial intelligence. But other skills, particularly the people skills that we have long undervalued as soft, will very likely remain the most durable…. Work (will be) anchored more, not less, around human ability. A LinkedIn research estimates that 96% of a software engineers’ current skills, which is mainly how to write code in programming languages, will be taken over by AI; 70% of executives said soft skills—interpersonal relationships, negotiating, motivating teams, etc—were more important than technical AI skills."