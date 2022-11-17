We must not be beguiled by our deceptively low inflation prints

Much of the decline is a result of a high base effect. The second factor that has contributed to our decline in inflation is a sharp fall in edible oil inflation, which turned negative. It was a major driver of inflation until May. There is also a deceleration in the prices of vegetables, leading to lower food inflation. Along with a moderation in fuel inflation, it is clear that the effect of global factors may have peaked. While this may be good news for the central bank, it also confirms fears of inflation being largely driven by domestic factors and going beyond food inflation. The data does confirm this with a sharp rise in cereal inflation to more than 12%. All the three major cereals are now witnessing a rapid rise; inflation in rice is at more than 10%, while that for wheat and maize is at more than 17%. Cereal inflation in India defies the trend globally, where it has moderated considerably. Domestic inflation is largely a result of supply shocks and partly due to policy mismanagement, particularly in the case of wheat. These trends are also confirmed from WPI inflation data, which also reports a sharp rise in fodder inflation. The rise in agricultural input prices has accelerated sharply with inflation staying at over 30% since June 2022. This has raised the likelihood of cost-push inflation in several agricultural commodities. Milk products are already showing signs of high inflation.