We must regulate newer forms of investing at the very earliest

And not just cryptocurrencies, the rise of the digital medium has thrown up all kinds of other investment opportunities. Retail investors can now trade foreign exchange at home. Those who understand foreign exchange would know that the value of currencies moves very little against that of others on any given day. The only way an investor can drive up returns is by leveraging the investment. While leverage pushes up returns, it can also lead to bigger losses if the trade goes against the investor. Such intricacies are unknown to retail investors who are jumping on to such new vehicles for the first time.