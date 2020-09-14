We must renew our commitment to enhancing India’s forest cover

The alarming loss of forest cover has led to a global attempt to find solutions. One promising proposal is to compensate marginalized populations on the periphery of forests and incentivize them not to flatten forests. This “cash for conservation" or payment for ecosystem services (PES) was pioneered in Costa Rica, and has been successfully used in Mexico. PES systems are complicated to design and implement because they have to be very specific to micro-climatic conditions as well as to the practices of local populations. The world’s longest running PES programme is the US Conservation Reserve Program, which pays out about $1.8 billion a year under nearly 800,000 contracts with farmers to refrain from cultivating environmentally sensitive land. The contract requires these farmers to plant resource-conserving covers to manage soil-erosion, improve water quality, and enhance biodiversity. China’s Grain-for-Green scheme is even more ambitious and hands out nearly $4 billion a year to retire sloping plots (greater than 25 degrees) that are prone to soil erosion by giving out grain and cash. One of the programme’s goals is to reduce the annual silt deposits in the Yangtze and Huang He rivers by 2.6 million tonnes. Rewilding land tracts through outright purchase both within and outside protected areas is another effective way to obtain benefits.