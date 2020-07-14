Opinion | We must resolve our muddled approach to temple autonomy

The Sree Padmanabhaswamy judgment did not overtly go into the issue of whether the temple itself has denominational rights, as guaranteed by Article 26, but such rights are essential since Hindus do not follow the same practices everywhere or worship the same deity in the same way. In an earlier judgement on the Sabarimala temple in Kerala, a five-judge bench voted 4:1 to allow women of reproductive ages to enter the premises, but this was done by explicitly denying the reality that Swami Ayyappa’s devotees constitute a denomination with specific essential practices. This was seen to imply that only Hindu religious orders would be denied denominational status, and thus some of the guarantees of Articles 25 and 26. Clarity is needed on this.