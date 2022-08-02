We must rethink how intellectual property is protected

Thankfully, India has for the most part refrained from going down the path taken by the US. You cannot, for instance, claim trademark rights over a colour in India, unless it is associated with a registered mark. And while it is true that the term of copyright law has been extended from time to time in India, this has largely been in order to stay in conformity with what other countries have been doing. While more than a few software patents have been granted in India, our patent office sets standards far higher than those applied in the US. To its credit, it has held firm against attempts to ‘evergreen’ existing patents, despite strong pressure brought to bear by Big Pharma.

