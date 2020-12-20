We must strengthen social trust for truly effective cyber security

The operation was more cyber espionage than a cyber attack. Countries spy on each other all the time with every means at their disposal, and in that sense, this episode is no different. Yet, the scale, sophistication and brazenness of the operation alerts us to the level at which the old spy game is now being played. It went undetected for almost ten months in a country that possesses among the most advanced cyber security and intelligence capacities in the world. Indeed, seeing how the perpetrators were prepared for their operation to be exposed by taking on FireEye, it is reasonable to believe that they have more sophisticated tricks up their sleeve.