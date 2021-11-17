We mustn’t ignore a big crisis of education staring us in the face

In a dense jungle, there is a cluster of 21 villages. The nearest small-town is 20km away. Less than 20% of the population had received first doses of the covid vaccine in the cluster, and 23 government-school teachers from those villages decided to do something about it. They worked with the local primary healthcare centre, which is the basic operating unit for India’s vaccination drive. Now, after about 6 weeks from that day, over 80% of the population has received their first dose. The group is intent on ensuring that the entire population is vaccinated and that everyone receives the second dose on schedule.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}