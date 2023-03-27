We mustn’t let young minds live in constant fear of an apocalypse4 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 11:25 PM IST
If we want to make the world a better place, we must first stop scaring the daylights out of children
Prominent ‘tech bros’ are now predicting a catastrophic financial crisis in the US leading to hyperinflation and apocalypse. It’s funny how people who took zero interest rates for granted, made fantastic predictions about techno-utopias but failed to plan for something as predictable as changes in interest rates are now forecasting the end of the world as we know it. They are not alone.