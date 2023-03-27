We mustn’t let young minds live in constant fear of an apocalypse

To confront the unprecedented global challenges that are before us, we must protect the human mind and put it in its best possible frame. For the risks are real, severe and getting worse. Yet even polycrises are not invulnerable to human agency. Scientists, analysts and activists must emphasize hope and agency alongside the magnitude and urgency of our collective problems. We should not allow young people to surrender to the impression that we are powerless to change the world for better. Both material and moral progress is possible, and we have thousands of years of empirical evidence to support this claim. If we want to make the world a better place, we must first stop scaring the dokey out of kids.