Even monarchy overthrows have usually been about aristocrats mobilizing the multitudes
If King Charles III happens to kill someone, it would be a perfect murder. As long as the crime is committed in British territory, he has immunity from prosecution. The king is above the law, but this is among the trivial perks of the job. Beyond protecting himself, he has no power. The crown has survived but not its godlike power, especially for evil. We are accustomed to this, so we forget how unthinkable such a situation might have seemed to a medieval person. How did monarchy lose power? How did royalty, across the world, that could once behead a subject for being the faintest threat, lose power?