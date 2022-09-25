We mustn’t underestimate the power of the second rung

The key to the mystery is in the fact that even powerful kings did not have absolute power. They needed financiers, administrators, experts—they needed aristocrats, the second rung of the elite. But this co-existence, which we see across world history, does not explain the end of monarchy. In fact, such a symbiotic relationship between the top two rungs would make monarchy even stronger, as the stability of the king is in the interest of aristocrats. Not just that, the well-being of the king would ensure one aristocrat does not upstage the rest (this aspect of human nature may also explain why the Gandhi family has survived for so long at the top of the Indian National Congress). And if a powerful aristocrat managed to become king, then he would be replacing one king with another. How can the power of the second rung then explain the end of monarchy? The answer is in the most effective and in many cases the only method the disenchanted aristocracy has to dethrone monarchy—by inventing a moral cause and then enlisting the poor to fight a proxy war.