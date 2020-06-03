Opinion | We need a better grasp of how people behave to fight covid-19

The biggest factor in Kerala’s success was the broad understanding that individuals cannot quite be trusted to behave in a rational way. The authorities knew, for example, that individuals will display a tendency to hide their illness. Systems were created to watch all entry points to the state in order to identify the infected and isolate them. Local community groups were given the responsibility to ensure that people in quarantine followed the right procedures. Possible consequences of the lockdown on the large migrant labour population were envisioned as well. So community kitchens were set up to feed them. The Kerala government did not treat the covid pandemic primarily as a medical challenge. Rather, it treated it as a social behaviour problem. By doing so, Kerala has shown the difference that effective human behaviour management can make to a health crisis.