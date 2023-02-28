We need a national survey to track financial grievances
- We don’t have a reliable picture of scamming, though it’s a big menace and too many cases go unreported
A friend of mine received a call from what seemed like a genuine number a few weeks ago. Let’s call the friend B and the caller, X. X said he was calling from the bank and made an offer to upgrade B’s credit card. X asked for the card number to verify B’s credentials, and B shared it. While sharing the number, B felt a bit uneasy. When X followed it up by asking him to provide the security code, B’s fears seemed to come true.