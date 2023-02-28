We need a national survey to track financial grievances

B realized he had been set up for a scam. He said the security code was ‘420’. X said it seemed incorrect. B responded that ‘420’ was the correct description of what X was up to (Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code deals with cheating and dishonesty). X hurled abuses at B before hanging up. Thankfully, B did not lose any money and had the last laugh. But my friend who considers himself to be a tech-savvy financially aware person came very close to being scammed. What happened to B is probably happening to thousands of people across the country every day. Yet, the true extent of financial fraud remains unknown because of the lack of accurate data.

