We need a new approach to mitigate PPP project risks4 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 11:47 PM IST
The key to PPP success is risk sharing among partners that’s optimized by each party’s strengths
The route of public-private partnerships (PPPs) has become popular in India for the provisioning of critical infrastructure. This is due to many policy and structural reforms. Compared with traditional models of infrastructure provisioning, PPPs have two distinct features. First, these show a significantly increased level of private-sector participation, which can boost project efficiency and effectiveness through its life cycle. Second, PPPs can spread the project cost over an extended period, which can free up public resources for investment in sectors where private investment may be shy to enter.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×